State's chief medical examiner bound over on all charges for role in Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan's chief medical examiner was bound over on all charges Friday for her role in the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells is charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and lying to a peace officer.

Prosecutors said Wells is responsible for the death of John Snyder, who died of Legionnaires' disease.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood said Wells failed to warn the governor and the public about the Legionnaires' outbreaks and provided false testimony to a special agent.

