Florida police officer accused of sexually assaulting child in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A school resource officer in Jacksonville Florida with ties to Michigan has been charged with criminal sexual conduct against a member of his own family.

Officials said the crimes happened at a home in Oxford. Sean MacMaster, 45, was arraigned via video Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. He plead not guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a family member.

Officials claim the man allegedly molested a child with another man, his stepfather, Larry Orr of Oxford. Prosecutors said they discovered the allegations through interviews with a suicidal child. They said the child told them the stepfather and son repeatedly assaulted her at an Oxford home.

Prosecutors said there is forensic evidence they took from the home that they said bolsters their case. The state put out a warrant for MacMaster a month ago and extradited him to Michigan Monday.

He was ruled a flight risk and ordered to be held without bond. Last week, Orr was ordered held without bond in the same case. The state pointed out that Orr is on the State of Michigan sex offender list because of a 2010 sexual assault conviction.

The defense argues that this case stems from a bitter divorce. Attorney Alona Sharon told Local 4 that her client receiving no bond is ridiculous.

