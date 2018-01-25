Foo Fighters' Little Caesars Arena tickets starting at $99

DETROIT - Tickets for American rock band Foo Fighters' first show at Little Caesars Arena went on sale Thursday morning.

The Oct. 15 concert is a part of the "Foo Fighters: Concrete & Gold Tour '18" and will be the first time Foo Fighters have been to Michigan since their August 2015 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre. The tour will promote "Concrete and Gold," the ninth album from the long-running rock band featuring guests Justin Timberlake and Paul McCartney, released in September 2017.

Ticketmaster lists ticket prices starting at $99.

It is unknown who the opening act for the concert will be.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.