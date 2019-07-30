Footage shows Westland police pull 79-year-old woman from burning home

WESTLAND, Mich. - Local 4 is getting a first-hand look at a daring rescue made by police in Westland Monday evening when they pulled an elderly woman from a burning home.

Body camera footage shows a ferocious house fire in Westland and a couple trapped inside. Westland police were the first to arrive on the scene and didn't hesitate to jump into action.

Intense body camera video released.

79-year-old woman being treated in intensive care unit.

80-year-old man did not survive the fire.

Fire crews believe cigarette could have caused the fire.

A veteran officer crawled through shards of glass and thick black smoke to rescue a 79-year-old woman. Officers help pull him and the woman to safety.

"I've seen it now probably about six or seven times, gives me goosebumps still every time," Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said. "Didn't matter how hot the house was and the danger that was going on there, the officers saw an opportunity to save a life and they decided they were going to take it."

Fire crews then arrived to battle the flames and try to save the 80-year-old man still inside.

"Their actions made a huge difference, it allowed us to concentrate on the second victim that we had to go in and get," Westland Fire Department Chief Michael Stradtner said.

The man did not survive.

"It's a terrible tragedy that we lost the elderly man in this fire, but we're hoping and praying the female survives," Jedrusik said.

The woman is in an intensive care unit. The officer who crawled into the house was also injured.

Police and fire department officers are are hoping their teamwork helped save the woman's life.

Fire crews believe a burning cigarette could have caused the fire, and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.