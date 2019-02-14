Former Central Michigan student government president charged with criminal sexual conduct

A former Central Michigan University student government president is heading to trial. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - A former Central Michigan University student government president is heading to trial on criminal sexual conduct charges, officials said.

Isabella County District Court judge Eric R. Janes ruled Wednesday to send Ian Elliott to trial on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.

The ruling came after a hearing on "other acts" evidence, during which the judge heard additional testimony describing similar acts, according to authorities.

A probable cause hearing followed, officials said.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.