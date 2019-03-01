Second sexual assault case filed against former Central Michigan student government president

A former Central Michigan University student government president is heading to trial. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. - A second sexual assault case was filed Friday against a former Central Michigan University student government president, officials announced.

Ian Elliott has already been bound over for trial on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.

Another charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct -- oral penetration was made against Elliott as he awaits trial.

The victim in the latest case testified as a witness to similar acts in the preliminary exam of Elliott's first case, officials said.

The attorney general's office found sufficient evidence to charge Elliott in the second case.

Elliott is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

