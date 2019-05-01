Former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger charged with larceny, prosecutor says

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said this image shows former county clerk Karen Spranger illegally taking money from another woman's bank account in January 2019. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has been charged with larceny in connection with an alleged incident involving a 78-year-old woman, the county prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Spranger is facing legal trouble after she was accused of attacking and stealing money from a 78-year-old woman she was caring for.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said video and images from a bank recorded between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 show Spranger making ATM withdrawals from the woman's account.

In total, Spranger stole $1,660 from the woman's bank account, Smith said. She took the money without the woman's permission, according to Smith.

Spranger is officially charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000.

Smith said officials haven't been able to contact or locate Spranger, so they are asking her to come forward and face the charge.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

