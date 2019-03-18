Former UAW official Norwood Jewell charged in labor conspiracy

WARREN, Mich. - Former UAW vice president Norwood Jewell with conspiracy to violate federal labor laws.

The charge stems from a years-long corruption investigation into the U.S. auto industry. It centers around the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center (NTC) in Warren, where workers go to learn the craft. The training is funded by the automaker.

Federal prosecutors say UAW leadership were using credit cards from the NTC for their own purposes or for only union business that they were not supposed to do.

The conspiracy allegedly started back in 2009 with former Chrysler-UAW vice president General Holiefield allegedly running it. New information released Monday says Norwood stepped into the office of the vice president and right into this conspiracy.

UAW President Gary Jones spoke about this last week.

"I am deeply saddened and irritated that some members of this union and some leaders of the auto companies exploited their positions to benefit themselves. It frustrates me, and I know it frustrates you. To my brother and sisters sickened by the scandals, let me make one thing clear: It is my responsibility from this day forward to strengthen your trust in your union," said Jones.

Feds say about $70,000 of NTC money was spent on lavish dinners at the London Chop House in Detroit and at golf and country clubs in Palm Springs, and at other golf outings.

Jewell is expected to make a guilty plea.

View the case against Jewell here.

