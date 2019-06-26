Four children taken to hospital after distracted driver causes rollover crash in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - Four children were taken to the hospital Wednesday when a driver using a cellphone caused a rollover crash on Detroit's east side, according to police.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday on 14th Street and West Boston Boulevard, police said.

A driver was using a cellphone and struck another car, causing the second car to roll onto its hood, officials said.

Emergency crews rushed four children to a nearby hospital. Everyone involved in the crash is expected to be OK, according to authorities.

Police have not confirmed whether the at-fault driver will face any charges.

An SUV involved in a distracted driving crash that left four children injured June 26, 2019, on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

The scene of a distracted driving crash that left four children injured June 26, 2019, on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.