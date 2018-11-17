Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Sunday in Detroit

Needy families will be given free turkeys on Sunday in Detroit as part of the JBoogie's 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

DETROIT - Needy families will be given free turkeys on Sunday in Detroit as part of the JBoogie's third annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

Both turkeys and sides will be given to those in need.

The event begins at noon and will end once all the turkeys are given away.

The location of the event is 3643 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI 48207.

If you would like to donate a turkey call 586-222-5930. For canned good donations call 248- 514-8472.

