Free ways to get around Detroit during dangerously cold weather

DETROIT - If you must go outside during this week's dangerously cold weather, there are services offering free rides around Detroit.

Temperatures plunged Wednesday, and wind chills are expected to stay far below zero Thursday.

All Detroit Department of Transportation buses on all routes will offer free rides Wednesday and Thursday.

SMART Bus is providing free rides Wednesday and Thursday on all its fixed routes, including the FAST service.

Lyft is providing free rides to Detroit warming centers.

The company is offering up to $25 per ride for up to two rides until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Use the code DTWJAYDEN19 to redeem the offer.

QLINE

Rides on the QLINE are free Wednesday. Riders are warned that the streetcars require additional charging time due to the weather, so there have been service delays.

