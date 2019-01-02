Fresh and Clean Dry Cleaners in Beverly Hills closes unexpectedly, leaving customers frustrated

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - For weeks, customers have been going to Fresh and Clean Dry Cleaners in Beverly Hills to pick up their laundry, only to see a closed sign and a locked door.

A lawyer for the building owner said the dry cleaners just abandoned the business, leaving customers without their items. The lawyer said the whole debacle has been a mess.

Attorneys have been unraveling the process of taking over the property, which has taken court hearings and waiting periods. They've also leased the business to new operators who start Thursday.

The new operators plan to open up and give items back to customers.

Watch the video above for Shawn Ley's full story.