Friends say Roseville man shot at Eastpointe bar was trying to help someone else

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Friends of Jared Glenn said he was shot Saturday while trying to help a friend when a fight broke out at an Eastpointe bar.

"Jared ran out when he heard his friend, and he was the first one down," said Marie Burns, Glenn's friend.

Glenn, 34, of Roseville, and five other people were injured when shots were fired at the Last Call Bar about 2 a.m. He is in critical condition.

Friends and family gathered in the parking lot of the bar near 10 Mile and Hayes roads Sunday evening to hold a vigil for Glenn.

His friend Stephanie Kennedy described Glenn, who has Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects his personality, as bubbly and gentle.

"He's just full of excitement, would make your day better," Kennedy said.

Friends said Glenn is showing signs of improvement.

