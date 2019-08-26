Fugitive escapes police after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A wanted fugitive escaped capture as officers fired shots trying to stop him.

On Monday morning a task force from Detroit was in Harrison Township trying to arrest Clint Washington Jr. when it all happened on Nicolle Drive, not far from Metro Parkway and I-94.

Multiple agencies from Detroit and Macomb County were at the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off several parts of the complex.

"It was around 9:50 p.m. and I heard a noise that was like bang, bang,” said Federaca Ptraarca.

The shots echoed throughout the complex, scaring several neighbors including Tim Schalm.

“We come out here and we were going to take the dog for a walk, and I was like what the heck is going on, where all of these cop cars are right in front of here,” said Schalm.

Local 4 learned all of this started when police tried to execute a search warrant for the wanted 32-year-old.

He is wanted for several warrants, including a felony warrant with Detroit police. When Washington Jr. saw the officers, he tried to run his car into police vehicles and then attempted to hit the officers with his car. That is when police fired shots at Washington Jr.

“I went into the bedroom, and I was like, I think someone just got shot, like a couple of times,” said Summer Hoffman.

Hoffman and her mother were inside their home at the time, but immediately took cover. “We just locked the door and sat down,” said Hoffman.

Police said no one was hit and Washington Jr. drove away from the scene.

He was driving a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate. Police said he was heading westbound on I-94, and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

