Funeral service for girl attacked, killed by pack of dogs begins at noon Saturday in Detroit

DETROIT - This afternoon family and friends will say goodbye to a little girl who was viciously attacked and killed by a pack of pit bull dogs.

The funeral for 9-year-old Emma Hernandez begins at noon on Saturday. It will take place at Saint Cunegunda Catholic church on Saint Lawrence Street in southwest Detroit. The viewing was held Friday at Professional Mortuary Services.

Emma was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs Monday night in Southwest Detroit. She was riding her bicycle in the area of Central Avenue and Smart Street when the three pit bulls escaped from a neighbor's yard, police said.

The owner of the pit bull dogs, Pierre Cleveland, has been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Donations for family

An online fundraiser was created to help the family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.