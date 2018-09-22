Good Samaritan finds $1,500 and a new friend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Beverly Hills woman came across $1,500 in a parking lot and was able to return it to its rightful owner, leading to a new friendship.

Lauren Gregory and Pastor Maurice Hardwick of Believers Outreach Ministries seem like they're old friends, but they only met for the first time Thursday.

"It might be like a situation where we should have met. It was very meant to be, I feel like," Gregory said.

Gregory was at a Kroger store on 12 Mile Road in Southfield when she found $1,500.

"As I'm getting out of the car I see money on the ground in the car in front of me, like it had fallen out," she said. "I just knew that it was a large sum of money."

Gregory said she knew that the person who the money belonged to would be needing it so she looked for the owner in Kroger.

"I tried to page the person a couple times. No one came," she said.

Gregory didn't have any luck, so she left a note on the person's car.

Pastor Hardwick noticed the note on his car, but was in a hurry to get to his mother's birthday dinner.

"Get to the dinner, find out all my money is gone. I'm looking, I'm tearing my car up, my wife's car," he said. "I said, 'wait a minute. God show me this, show me this, and he said the note.'"

Hardwick called the number and met up with Gregory and got his money back.

Hardwick said he had that much cash on him because he had just gone to the bank to get money for his mother's birthday and car repairs.

