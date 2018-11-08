Google opens new satellite office in Detroit, donates $1 million toward STEM education

DETROIT - If you've been to or driven by Little Caesars Arena lately, you may have noticed a new colorful sign on the building marking a new office for Google.

The multinational technology company moved into the arena, utilizing the largest office space available inside.

Eric Yuhasz, a facility manager with Google, led a tour Thursday morning and would point out tributes to the Motor City -- the walls are decorated with old postcards from Detroit and Belle Isle.

There are no cubicals, few private offices and a whole lot of unconventional workspace for employees.

There's a cafeteria with free food for the 100 employees, a massage room, a fitness center, great views of the city and a patio -- all inside Little Caesars Arena.

Google is planning on using the space for sales for their advertising service.

"We work with GM, FCA, Ford and Quicken Loans out of this office," said Google's Danielle Russell.

During the tour, there was a big announcement -- Google is giving $1 million to local programs to help fund STEM education. Not only will that assist the communities of Metro Detroit and the Google employees, but the company is hoping it will attract new talent to the region who might have not considered Detroit.