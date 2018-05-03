Groesbeck Highway road rage shooting: 1 person shot in shoulder

WARREN, Mich. - A violent road rage incident between two drivers Thursday morning left one of them suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Groesbeck Highway between Stephens and 9 Mile Road. A gray Chevrolet Impala was filled with bullets, several of which hit the passenger side of the vehicle. Other shots were fired through the car's read and side windows.

Warren police confirmed several gunshots were fired during a road rage incident. The driver of the Impala was struck in his shoulder. Witnesses said he is lucky he was not more seriously injured, or even killed.

"We heard four shots. There was three -- bang, bang, bang -- and then one," said a witness.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for a silver Kia Soul with tinted windows. The driver is considered armed and dangerous.

A vehicle's window was shot out during a road rage incident May 3, 2018 in Warren. (WDIV)

A bullet lies on the pavement after a road rage shooting May 3, 2018 on Groesbeck Highway in Warren. (WDIV)

A vehicle was struck by several bullets May 3, 2018 during a road rage incident in Warren. (WDIV)

A vehicle was struck by several bullets May 3, 2018 during a road rage incident in Warren. (WDIV)

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.