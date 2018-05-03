Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A person was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning during a road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway near 9 Mile Road in Warren.
Police are conducting an active investigation. Officers marked bullet casings on Groesbeck Highway.
A gray vehicle at the scene appears to have been struck by multiple bullets. There are bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and the front passenger's side window was shattered.
Southbound Groesbeck Highway was closed from Stephens to 9 Mile Road. The road is open now.
A witness said he and his coworker heard four shots.
"There was three -- bang, bang, bang -- and then one," he said.
Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.