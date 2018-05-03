News

Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

Vehicle struck by several bullets

By Chuck Jackson, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A vehicle was struck by several bullets May 3, 2018 during a road rage incident in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A person was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning during a road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway near 9 Mile Road in Warren. 

Police are conducting an active investigation. Officers marked bullet casings on Groesbeck Highway. 

A gray vehicle at the scene appears to have been struck by multiple bullets. There are bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle and the front passenger's side window was shattered. 

Southbound Groesbeck Highway was closed from Stephens to 9 Mile Road. The road is open now. 

A witness said he and his coworker heard four shots. 

"There was three -- bang, bang, bang -- and then one," he said. 

A bullet lies on the pavement after a road rage shooting May 3, 2018 on Groesbeck Highway in Warren. (WDIV)

A bullet lies on the pavement after a road rage shooting May 3, 2018 on Groesbeck Highway in Warren. (WDIV)

A vehicle was struck by several bullets May 3, 2018 during a road rage incident in Warren. (WDIV)

A vehicle was struck by several bullets May 3, 2018 during a road rage incident in Warren. (WDIV)

A vehicle's window was shot out during a road rage incident May 3, 2018 in Warren. (WDIV)

A road rage shooting Thursday morning on Groesbeck Highway in Warren left one person shot in the shoulder. (WDIV)

