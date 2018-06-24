Guests can win prizes, make crafts at Waterford Oaks waterpark's 'Make a Splash' events

WATERFORD, Mich. - Oakland County Parks and Recreation’s Waterford Oaks Waterpark’s "Make A Splash" Series starts Monday, offering visitors the chance to dress up as an intergalactic character or a pirate, race a duck or soar through the air on a zip line.

Presented by Goldfish Swim School, the series includes four special events this summer at the waterpark.

From Monday to Thursday, zip line rides are free with waterpark admission. Riders are required to wear closed-toe shoes and be at least 45 pounds, but less than 250 pounds. Children 17 or younger must have a waiver completed by a parent or guardian.

The zip line will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday will see a duck derby event.The event will include games such as a duck toss, making a quacking duck craft and a water gun tie-dye hand towel and a nature table with unique items.

Duck derby activities will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 25 will be Pirate Day, during which the best dressed pirate costume wins a prize. Guests can search for golden coins in the wave pool, make a pirate hook or a water gun tie-dye hand towel.

There will also be a star-themed nature activity and a tattoo station.

Pirate Day activities are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wookie Wednesday will be held Aug. 8, during which guests are invited to dress as a science fiction character and the best dressed wins a prize.

Guests can practice skills at targets, make a pool noodle light saber or a water gun tie-dye hand towel.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.