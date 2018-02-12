Double-murder suspect barricaded in Detroit home after shooting police officer

DETROIT - A double-murder suspect is barricaded inside a home in northeast Detroit after shooting a police officer in the knee late Sunday night

The officer is in stable condition.

Police were called to Lamont Street around 10:20 p.m. responding to a report about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, someone opened fire. The gunman reportedly told police he "won't go down without a fight."

Police currently have a large area near E. Outer Drive and Ryan closed off.

Police believe the gunman is also responsible for killing two women and injuring a man.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is a CPL holder, with seven guns registered to him.

Police are also dealing with a second shooter. Little detail has been provided about the second shooter but police say he lives next door and is not currently active.

Wayne County Sheriff deputies and the Michigan State Police are also at the scene.

