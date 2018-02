LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - A gunman has barricaded himself inside a restaurant in Lincoln Park, police said.

The man is alone inside the Hop Sheing Noodle House restaurant on Fort Street, south of Goddard Road, police said.

It's unclear if any shots have been fired.

Police officers are at the scene and have the restaurant surrounded.

Fort Street is open to traffic.

