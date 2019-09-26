Hamtramck school employee accused of forcing student with special needs to perform sex act

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - An employee at a Hamtramck school is facing charges after allegedly forcing a student with special needs to perform a sex act.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old student at Oakland International Academy said Ibrahim Algahim forced him to perform the act in Algahim's car outside the school. i

Algahim is a community liaison officer at the school. He was also a chaplain for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Algahim is also well known in politics in Dearborn, Detroit and Hamtramck.

Ibrahim Algahim (WDIV)

"Stunned," Napoleon said. "The allegations are extremely serious."

Napoleon wouldn't go into detail about what happened, but he said Algahim has been let go from his volunteer role with the Sheriff's Office.

Algahim was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct at 34th District Court in Romulus. He was released after posting $10,000/10 percent bail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 31st District Court in Hamtramck, authorities said.

