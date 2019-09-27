More details surface after Hamtramck school employee accused of forcing student to perform sex act

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Students at a Hamtramck school said they saw an employee leave with an 18-year-old student who claims he was forced to perform a sex act on the employee Sept. 19.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old student with special needs at Oakland International Academy said Ibrahim Aljahim, a community liaison officer, forced him to perform the act in Aljahim's car outside the school.

Police reviewed security camera footage that showed Aljahim leaving the school with the student and returning 20 minutes later.

Three other students said the victim told them Aljahim sexually assaulted him.

The students said they watched Aljahim leave the school when police arrived. Police sources confirm he left the school.

Aljahim, who didn't have permission to leave the school, had returned by the end of the day.

Ibrahim Aljahim (WDIV)

One of the students said they came under suspicion when trying to help the victim.

"He (Aljahim) told my husband that my son was in big trouble for sexual conduct. The police were there, and they were questioning him," the student's mother said.

Parents were alerted about the incident when a letter was sent home a week later. Officials say Aljahim did pass a background check to work at the school.

Aljahim was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct at 34th District Court in Romulus. He was released after posting $10,000/10 percent bail.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 31st District Court in Hamtramck, authorities said.

