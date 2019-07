HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods will no longer have curbside recycling after a steady rise in collection costs.

The city's police, fire and regular millages are maxed out, so the city charges residents for recycling. The new trash company, GFL, wanted to raise recycling prices 50 percent.

