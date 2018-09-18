Harper Woods police search for masked, armed gunmen who robbed gas station

The two armed gunmen fled the gas station with a large amount of cash Monday.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods police are searching for the armed gunmen who robbed the Citgo Gas Station on 19202 North Avenue Monday and fled the location with a large amount of cash.

The two gunmen entered the gas station armed with a shotgun and handgun. The shotgun was equipped with a large-capacity barrel magazine and the handgun was equipped with a large capacity extended magazine.

Both men were wearing masks and gloves. The cashier complied with their demands.

The men were last seen running toward Alstead Street in the city of Detroit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.



