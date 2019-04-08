Health officials now confirm 41 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw counties

PONTIAC, Mich. - Health officials have confirmed two additional measles cases, bringing the state total to 41 this year.

The newly confirmed cases were in Oakland and Washtenaw counties. There are 39 confirmed cases in Oakland County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Wayne County.

Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years.

“Measles is in the community and highly contagious. You need to get vaccinated if you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated or unsure if you have had measles in the past,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.”

Exposure locations are not yet available for the Washtenaw County case. There are no public exposure sites for the Wayne County case.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti.

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles unrelated to the Michigan outbreak in its state with exposure locations in Sturgis, Mich.

Oakland County Health Division is working with schools and daycares to proactively identify unvaccinated or under vaccinated students who are at greatest risk of contracting measles.

Those exposure locations include the following:

Holy Angels Catholic Church – 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091

San Miguel Grocery – 211 Jacob St., Sturgis, MI 49091

Walmart Supercenter – 1500 S. Centerville Road, Sturgis, MI 49091

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of measles call the emergency room or physicians office before you arrive so doctors can take the steps needed to protect other patients from possible exposure.

Locations with risk of exposure

March 14 - 19:

Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

Ahavas Olam: 15620 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park

March 15 - 18:

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

March 15:

Young Israel of Oak Park: 15140 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park, After 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger, 23675 Greenfield Rd.: Southfield, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

March 16:

Huntington Woods Minyan: 14130 Balfour St., Oak Park, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 17:

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

March 18:

Kroger: 19853 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Berkley Medical Center: 1695 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meijer: 28800 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

March 20:

Brede, Inc.: 19000 Glendale Ave., Detroit, 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Aldi: 26300 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, All Day

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park, 8:20 - 11:20 a.m.

Meijer: 5150 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ohr HaTorah Synagogue: 15150 W. 10 Mile Rd, Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, Oak Park, Noon - 3:30 p.m.

Pointview Products: 46986 Liberty Dr., Wixom, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Beth Yahuda: 15751 Lincoln Dr, Southfield,10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 21

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Emergency Department: 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., 10 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Congregation Yagdil Torah: 17100 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Dorfman Funeral Home: 30440 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dovid ben Nuchim: 14800 Lincoln St, Oak Park, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Beth Yahuda: 15751 Lincoln Dr, Southfield, 8:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

Ohr HaTorah Synagogue: 15150 W. 10 Mile Rd, Oak Park, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 - 5:30 p.m.

March 22

Aldi: 26300 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, 1:15 - 4 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Berkley Urgent Care: 3270 Greenfield Rd, Berkley, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Congregation Shomrey Emunah: 25451 Southfield Rd, Southfield, 7:30 - 10 p.m.

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, Oak Park, 1:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

March 23

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For further locations check the document below:

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

