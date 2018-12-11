Hearing today for 3 charged in murder of Detroit woman who testified against them

DETROIT - Evidence against two men accused of a killing a witness is expected to come out in court Tuesday.

Starkisha Thompson, 33, was gunned down in her own driveway in October. The shooting came just days after she testified in court about a carjacking.

"I used to say she wasn't my daughter because she was so pretty," said her father said after she was killed. "She didn't want to testify because these guys were violent. They carjacked her with a gun."

Jah-Lana Streeter, 23, of Detroit, Kenneth Dixon, 26, of Warren, and Corey Holmes, 39, of Detroit, have been charged in connection with Thompson's death.

Jah-Lana Streeter, Kenneth Dixon and Corey Holmes (WDIV)

They are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, committing a crime during witness intimidation and retaliating against a witness. Holmes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearms violations.

Prosecutors believe the trio planned Thompson's murder after she testified against them in a carjacking case. They said Holmes shot Thompson in her body and head.

If found guilty, all three of them could face life in prison.

Video is expected to be played in court during a preliminary examination hearing on Tuesday. It's expected to get underway at 1:30 p.m.

