Heavy rains Monday night cause major flooding in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The cleanup is ongoing in many Metro Detroit communities after Monday night's storms, especially in Macomb County.

Heavy rains and flooding forced M-59 to close at Mound Road, leaving some cars stranded in the water.

Commuters also had to deal with a mess at 14 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway. It wasn't just roads, the flooding also forced some small businesses to close because the water levels just wouldn't go down.

Business owner Tom Dempsey was one person who was unable to get inside his Fraser shop Tuesday.

Other businesses couldn't open at all. A car wash in Fraser was more like an island. The Sterling Heights Secretary of State branch had floodwaters get in through the front door.

The problems first showed up as water filled M-59 near Mound Road. The water levels were so deceiving even tow trucks needed tow trucks.

Many roads were still impassable through the day. Like Groesbeck Highway near Kelly Road. The storm set records for the amount of rain that fell in such a short amount of time.

