DETROIT - A building that is part of the Heidelberg Project was burning Monday morning.

The building sits on the corner of Heidelberg and Mount Elliott streets in Detroit. Firefighters were working to put out the flames

No injuries have been reported.

The Heidelberg Project was started in 1986 by Detroit artist Tyree Guyton.

Homes and other structures are decorated with paint, recycled materials and other artistic flair.

