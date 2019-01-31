Help Me Hank: Michigan attorney general working to prevent weather-related scams

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said all hands are on deck as the entire state is hit with record low temperatures.

Watch Hank Winchester's report above.

She asked residents to turn down their thermostats to 65 degrees or below to assist with the natural gas shortage. The shortage affects everyone from the Upper Peninsula to the Ohio state line. Whitmer said the concern isn't over yet.

Consumers Energy said the threat is very real and that's why everyone is being asked to help by turning down the heat.

WATCH: Michigan Gov. Whitmer addresses public health, safety during cold weather

"I will tell you that the actions of General Motors and FCA and Ford and the big industrial users of energy on the same grid not using it for the last 36 hours has been something that has been incredibly helpful. It is also why we asked residential users to voluntarily lower their thermostats," Whitmer said.

Consumers Energy officials announced residents can turn up their thermostats at midnight Thursday, as the emergency public appeal to conserve natural gas will end for all customers in Metro Detroit.

READ: Consumers Energy says residents can turn up thermostats at midnight

This emergency alert was sent to Michigan residents on Jan. 30, 2019. (WDIV)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her team of investigators is working around the clock to find any potential scams and shut them down.

Unfortunately, the threat of scams arise anytime there's a big weather event in Michigan that affects many people all at once.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.