'Highly intoxicated' Orion Twp. man accused of trying to stab man with screwdriver, ram into his car

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 50-year-old Orion Township man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to attack a man with a screwdriver and ram his car on the road, police said.

Deputies were called at 11:29 p.m. to the 900 block of Big Bend Circle. The caller told police that a man was trying to ram his vehicle from behind.

Deputies found the responsible vehicle in the area of Lapeer and Silverbell roads and conducted a traffic stop. When they spoke to the driver, deputies realized he was "highly intoxicated," according to authorities.

Investigators spoke to the five people inside the victim's vehicle. They learned the suspect had picked up his girlfriend's daughter from her work while intoxicated, police said. The daughter told her mother what happened, and the suspect got into an argument with his girlfriend, police said.

The girl's biological father came to pick her up on Big Bend Circle and got into an argument with the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect tried to stab the father with a screwdriver during the argument, police said.

When the father and his family left the Big Bend address, the suspect followed him onto Waldon Road, where he tried several times to ram the father's vehicle, officials said.

The suspect was arrested on felonious assault and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated charges. He was taken to the Orion Township Substation to be interviewed by detectives.

While he was being taken to the Oakland County Jail, the man became aggressive and kicked at the windows and emergency lighting, police said. One of his kicks broke the rear deck lid LED light bar, according to police.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail on charges of felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and malicious destruction of police property.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

A 44-year-old man, 42-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy from Holly Township and an 18-year-old woman from Orion Township were in the victim's vehicle, police said.

