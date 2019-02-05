Hit-and-run driver still on loose after leaving woman unable to walk in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A hit-and-run victim who now need around-the-clock care is still looking for answers months after being struck by a vehicle in Dearborn Heights.

One moment, Sue Kowalski was walking across the street, and the next she was unable to walk and living in an extended stay hotel because her home isn't handicap-accessible.

"I remember seeing one car had stopped," Kowalski said. "So I proceeded (and) woke up in the hospital."

She was crossing Nov. 1 at the intersectionof Ford Road and Silvery Lane when she was struck. The driver didn't stop, leaving her with extensive injuries.

Kowalski said she had three brain bleeds and multiple fractures, including in her foot, arm, pelvis and spine.

The driver who struck Kowalski was making a left turn but passed another car to do so, officials said. A police drawing shows the white Challenger went around the stopped car in front of it, turned left and then hit Kowalski, throwing her more than 100 feet.

She spent more than a month in the hospital and has had three surgeries.

"These injuries are going to haunt me for the rest of my life," Kowalski said. "They might heal, but they're not going to go away."

Right now she needs 24-hour care and just wants the driver to come forward.

Authorities are searching for a white 2015 Challenger with front-end damage and a missing left-side hood scoop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-791-9810.

