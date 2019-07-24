Homeless man charged with breaking into Royal Oak pizzeria

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A homeless man has been charged with breaking into a Royal Oak pizzeria to steal cash and iPads, police said.

Nicholas Colin Wilder, 40, formerly of Pleasant Ridge, is accused of breaking into the Two Guys From Italy pizzeria at 1111 North Campbell Road in Royal Oak.

The owner of the pizzeria called police and said someone had broken into his store around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives said cash and iPads had been stolen from the business.

Police learned Wilder had been stopped by patrol officers at 3:38 a.m. Thursday for a bicycle violation and sent on his way. Those officers shared Wilder's identity with the detectives, police said.

Police found Wilder on Friday morning hiding in a vacant home on Knowles Street.

Wilder was arraigned Friday at 44th District Court. He is charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and breaking and entering -- illegal entry. The intent charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The illegal entry charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

Wilder has no criminal convictions, officials said.

He is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 2.

