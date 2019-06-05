Huntington Woods City Commission votes to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - The Huntington Woods City Commission voted Tuesday to ban conversion therapy in the city.

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

“Conversion therapy is a hateful and fundamentally flawed practice that is counter to everything this city stands for," City Commissioner Joe Rozell said.

Rozell introduced the ordinance. Violators will be guilty of a municipal civil infraction.

Legislation was introduced earlier this year to ban the use of conversion therapy on youth in Michigan.

"Unfortunately, the Republican leadership in our state Legislature won’t allow a statewide ban in Michigan to be put to a vote in the House and Senate," Rozell said. "That means we as local leaders must act to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our citizens and ban the practice locally.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.