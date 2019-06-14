Inert grenade brings Detroit Metro Airport to temporary standstill

ROMULUS, Mich. - Operations at the Detroit Metro Airport were brought to a standstill after Transportation Security Administration officers noticed an object that resembled a grenade, according to airport officials.

On Thursday night, passenger screening was stopped and a perimeter around the grenade was established.

Officers located the owner of the bag, who told them he was an active service member and the object was an inert grenade. Officers swept the area with a K-9 and determined that it was in fact an inert grenade.

The scene was cleared, and passenger screening has since resumed. Officials said operations are normal at this time.

Full statement below:

"This evening at Detroit Metropolitan Airport's North Terminal, TSA officers observed an object which resembled a grenade located inside an individual's bag.

As a precaution, passenger screening was stopped and a perimeter was established. Subsequently, officers were able to locate the owner of the bag who advised officers he was an active service member and the owner of an inert grenade.

After a K9 sweep of the area, it was determined the object was an inert grenade. Passenger screening has since resumed. Operations are normal at this time."

