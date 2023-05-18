Developer hit with violation notice for cutting down trees in Huron Township without final permit

A developer in Huron Township has been issued a violation notice by the state for cutting down trees without a final permit.

Residents neighboring the development said the construction project is destroying the reason they purchased their homes in the first place -- the trees.

The residents watched in horror as a machine leveled trees in just seconds, leaving nothing but piles of branches and stumps in what used to be a forest.

“Every neighbor has some tears. We just stand there, looking at this carnage that is happening to the woods,” resident Natalie Lopez said.

Infinity Homes own the land. The developer said it has been clear for years about its plans to build 43 more homes there and they said they had all the permits to do so.

When Local 4 checked with the state to confirm that the developer had all the permits, the state revealed they did not have a final issued permit to chop down all those trees.

On Wednesday, EGLE issued a notice finding Infinity Homes in violation of Michigan wetland law -- citing unauthorized activity including tree clearing and soil disturbance.

EGLE said part of the area where Infinity Homes cut down trees and moved dirt around is a designated wetland. So, for now, at least some of the work will have to stop and Infinity may be fined for destroying wetlands.

In response to our request for comment about its wetlands violation, Infinity Homes referred to a draft permit issued by EGLE.

Violation notice issued to developer

Draft permit

Estates at Hawthorne Woods v Infinity