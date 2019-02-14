LIVE STREAM: John Dingell funeral mass in Washington

A funeral mass will be held Thursday for Rep. John Dingell in Washington, DC.

This is the second mass to be held this week for the late Michigan congressman. The first was held Tuesday in his hometown of Dearborn, Mich.

Thursday's mass is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. It is open to the public.

The mass will be streamed live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Local 4's Devin Scillian is in Washington.

Speakers at Thursday's mass will include:

Former President Bill Clinton

The Honorable Steny Hoyer

The Honorable John Boehner

Pallbearers at Thursday's service will include former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell.

Dingell, who died at 92 last week, will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery on Friday morning.

