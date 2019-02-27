Judge Theresa Brennan suspended with pay after perjury, misconduct charges

DETROIT - Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan has been suspended with pay.

Brennan is accused of misconduct in office, from using staff to perform personal services to failing to disclose a relationship with a police officer during a murder case. The Michigan Supreme Court issued the suspension order on Wednesday.

"On order of the Court, the motion for immediate consideration is GRANTED. The petition for interim suspension is considered, and it is GRANTED. The Honorable Theresa M. Brennan, Judge of the 53rd District Court, is suspended with pay until further order of this Court," reads a state from the state Supreme Court.

Investigators say Brennan had 239 phone calls with state police Sgt. Sean Furlong over a 14-month period while Furlong was involved in a murder case in the judge’s court. They acknowledged having an affair but insist it didn't start until after the trial.

The complaint says Furlong made many private visits to Brennan’s office and attended sports events and meals with her.

The complaint says Brennan’s secretary shopped for her online and ran personal errands on public time. The judge is accused of sending a staff attorney to her home to stain her deck and install Netflix.

Late last year, Brennan was arraigned on charges including perjury, tampering with or destroying evidence and misconduct in office. If convicted, she could be removed from the bench.

