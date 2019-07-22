Kansas nursing home lets residents slip and slide to cool off from the heat

A Kansas nursing home is making their residents feel young again by letting them slip and slide to beat the heat, according to KSNT.

The Nicol Home motto is to let their residents continue to live on their own terms, and the home feels that it is living up to those expectations.

An 88-year-old resident said she couldnt remember the last time she slid down a slip and slide and may recall a time she did this activity when she was in her 30s.

The fun doesn't end when the snow starts to fall at the Nicol Home, they also let the residents make snow angels. They've had spa days, petting zoos and watched fireworks too.

