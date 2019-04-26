Kelly Stafford back home to recover following additional treatment post brain surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is back home after being readmitted to the hospital following brain surgery.

Stafford returned home after a 12-hour brain surgery on Sunday but was back in the hospital for aditional treatment on Wednesday.

She said when the tumor was removed her balance system on her right side was "wiped out."

Friday evening she posted this on Instagram:

I’m home. I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it.

I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it.

When they took out the tumor, they also wiped out the entire balance system on my right side. I wish I could explain it, but I think it’s something you have to experience. I can’t turn my head right without feeling college drunk.. I’m talking end of the night, cant put one foot in front of the other, knowing you’ll be sleeping on the bathroom floor, college drunk. I have to rework my brain to know that it can only rely on my left side, which will take time, a good amount of time.

And when there are two toddlers running below your feet while you are trying to relearn basic things like walking.. it makes it seem like there are a million more moving parts to it.. maybe because there are.

It’s tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength. I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me (I’m sure it’ll come fast) .. I’ll humble them by reminding them I’m only working with one side of my brain 😜

I miss them. I miss them so much, but I’m so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing!

Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

