Killing of Monroe County girl Nevaeh Buchanan remains unsolved a decade later

MONROE, Mich. - Friday marks 10 years since an Amber Alert was issued for Nevaeh Buchanan. The 5-year-old's body was found June 4, 2009.

Nevaeh Buchanan was last seen playing outside an apartment complex in Monroe before her body was discovered encased in concrete near the River Raisin.

Early on, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department had named two persons of interest -- James Easter and George Kennedy. Both men are convicted sex offenders who had previous relationships with Jennifer Buchanan, Nevaeh Buchanan's mother.

However, the men were never charged and the case remains unsolved a decade later. Investigators say they are still working the cold case and are trying to find new leads.

Steve Dolunt, former Detroit deputy police chief, said the key to Monroe County authorities solving the case is to look at it in a fresh way.

"Reopen the files, start again," he said. "Sometimes you interview a witness from a different perspective and they say, 'As a matter of fact, I do remember A, B or C.'"

Investigators said they have followed 2,000 leads in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.