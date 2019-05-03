Kroger to remodel 11 Michigan stores, open 2 new stores in Macomb County

Kroger announced a $97 million investment in Michigan stores, including a remodeling plan and the opening of two new locations.

Kroger announced its plans to invest $97 million in Michigan during 2019 by adding two new stores, remodeling 11 stores and adding three new fuel centers.

New stores will open in Warren and Sterling Heights, with the latter a Kroger Marketplace.

Warren location will be at 13 Mile and Schoenherr

Sterling Heights location will be at 18 Mile and Dequindre

A list of stores being remodelded is not yet available.

“Our significant investment in Michigan with new stores and services represents our ongoing commitment to Michigan customers and the communities we serve,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “It also reconfirms our partnership with our Kroger associates and the Michigan companies and agricultural producers who supply our stores with high quality products.”

Incorporated in Michigan in 1917 and headquartered in Novi, The Kroger Co. of Michigan operates 120 Kroger stores, 78 fuel centers, 102 pharmacies and the Michigan Dairy.

