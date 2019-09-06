Larry Nassar victims speak at Michigan State board of trustees meeting after record fine

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A building on the campus of Michigan State University was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat, shortly after victims of Larry Nassar's abuse spoke at a board of trustees meeting following a record fine against the university.

East Lansing police said a phone call came in around 10:45 a.m. Friday with the threat of a bomb at the Hannah Administration Building.

Everyone was evacuated, including the MSU president, who had adjourned the board of trustees meeting about an hour earlier.

The meeting began with public comment from Nassar survivors filing lawsuits about the university's handling of the case. They expressed their displeasure with MSU officials trying to dismiss the lawsuits in court.

On Thursday, the Department of Education hit Michigan State with a record $4.5 million fine for burying the Nassar scandal. New Michigan State President Dr. Stanley Samuel spoke about that fine during the meeting.

Victims are again accusing Michigan State of saying one thing and doing another.

As for the bomb threat, one employee said that had never happened during her 40 years on the job.

Police searched the building and gave the all-clear around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

