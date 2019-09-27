Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' tour comes to Detroit

DETROIT - It's not often one of the world's best known hip-hop artists hits the stage at noon, but Friday was different.

Kanye West brought his "Sunday Service" tour to Detroit for a free concert that sold out in minutes.

People started lining up at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre as early as 9 a.m. for the noon performance.

Attendees traveled from across region. One group of friends drove nine hours from Ottowa, Ontario near the border of Quebec.

"He's worshipping and praising God," said Larry Duren, who's son sang in the choir. "Who's got a problem with that?"

"Kanye has had his own journey," said Leante Duren. "He's been through a lot, and just to hear him praising God -- it's not up to me to decide if this is a ploy or anything like that. I just hope that he's truly worshipping."

The choir's voices could be heard singing songs by Detroit's own national gospel recording artists The Clark Sisters among others -- departure from West's most recent single and previous albums.

The venue was packed with West's fans. Some even paid in the triple digits for tickets online to get into the free concert.

Right after the "Sunday Service," West announced a free concert Friday night at the Fox Theatre. Tickets were free, but were also sold out in minutes.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.