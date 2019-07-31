WNBA: Indiana Fever face struggling Atlanta Dream

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Candice Dupree #4 of Team Wilson is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne 129-126. (Photo by…

In the lone game of WNBA action, the Indiana Fever will take on the Atlanta Dream.

The last time these teams met on July 19, the Atlanta Dream beat the Fever 88-78.

Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, Renee Montgomery added 16 points and nine assists and Elizabeth Williams chipped in 10 points and three blocks for the Dream in their win mid-July.

Candice Dupree led the Fever with 19 points. Teaira McCowan, added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana the last time these two teams met.

The key for either team to get a victory, they must shoot well from three point range and have a stellar performance from more than two players.

For the Dream, Tiffany Hayes, Renee Montgomery and Elizabeth Williams must preform well in order for the Atlanta squad to get a win. Hayes is the teams leading scorer and must continue to play well.

For the Fever, they will need Erica Wheeler, Candice Dupree and Kelsey Mitchell to preform but they must be efficient. They must shoot better than 27 percent which is less than average for a WNBA team.

You can catch the action on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.