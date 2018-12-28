Law firm offers free safe ride home New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Safe Ride Home program was launched three years ago by a Southfield law firm to curb drunken driving.

The program reimburses people up to $35 if they take a taxi, Uber or Lyft ride home after a night of drinking.

New Year's Eve is approaching and people are already making plans to ring in the new year.

"My plans are to stay home with the family and probably go to bed around 12:05 a.m.," Ben Gonzales said.

For the people who decide they do want to go home that night, the David Christensen Law Firm is offering the Safe Ride Home program.

The program was launched on Thanksgiving Eve 2015 and has provided over 1,300 drivers with a safe way home during alcohol-heavy holidays, according to the law firm.

Statistics from Michigan State Police show impaired driving made up almost half of all of the crashes in Michigan last year. The Safe Ride Home program is a way to stop that number from rising.

"It's such a major problem that we thought doing this is gonna take a few people off the road that probably should be off the road, get them home safely so they can enjoy their holiday," David Christensen said. "It really doesn't have any end in sight. Every time we do it, that's the reward in it's own way."

To use the Safe Ride Home program, there are a few requirements:

You must be at least 21 years old.

The one-way ride home needs to be within Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Bay, Kent or Genesee counties.

The program begins at 4 p.m. Monday and runs until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The ride provider you choose must be licensed (Lyft, Uber or taxicab company).

The maximum reimbursement amount is $35.

You have to send your receipts to the David Christensen Law by midnight Friday, Jan. 4, to be eligible.

You can email the receipt and a copy of your valid driver's license to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com, or mail them to Christensen Law Safe Ride Home, 25925 Telegraph Road, Suite 200, Southfield, MI 48033.

Learn more on the David Christensen Law website

