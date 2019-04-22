Lawmakers present bill to lower auto insurance rates in Michigan

DETROIT - High auto insurance rates are enough to fire up almost every city resident.

The debate surrounding high auto insurance rates has continued for years. Despite all the talking, auto insurance rates in Michigan are still way above the national average.

On Monday, a group of lawmakers pushed a new idea to help address the issue that they hope will gain traction across the country. A bill was introduced in Congress by freshman Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib. The bill includes an initiative to try and get credit scores out of the equation.

There will be a 13th Congressional District auto insurance accountability town hall Wednesday, April 24, from 6-8 p.m. The town hall will be held at Focus: HOPE at 1400 Oakman Boulevard in Detroit.

The conversation will focus on efforts Michigan lawmakers have made to bring down auto insurance rates. Lawmakers speaking at the event include state Sen. Stephanie Chang, state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and state Rep. Tyrone Carter.

If you need special accommodations to attend the event or want to learn more about it, call 313-203-7540. For more details on Tlaib's bill, watch the video above featuring Local 4 business editor Rod Meloni.

