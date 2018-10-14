Lefty's Cheese Steak owner overcomes cancer, moves forward opening new locations

DETROIT - Sam Berry is a hard man to catch up with. He is always on the move. Berry just opened another of his Lefty’s Cheese Steak locations, this time in Detroit on 8 Mile Road in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Berry’s story should be eye opening for a lot of men. A few years back, something did not feel right to Berry.

“I ignored the pain for a long time. I was embarrassed. I am not embarrassed now to talk about it. Nor should anyone. Do your own prescreening. Get regular check ups. It hits close to home, you know?” said Berry.



He was suffering from testicular cancer and it had spread to his lymph nodes.



“I am a cancer survivor. It fuels my motivation. Beating it was scary, a big undertaking, it spread, so I had to have a very invasive surgery, said Berry.



He needed surgery, went through treatment, and now at age 34, he is cancer free.



“Guys, don’t wait. Get it checked out. This type of cancer has a high cure rate, so do not wait. Catch it early, said Berry. “After all I went through, now my wife and I have a beautiful 1-year-old daughter. A miracle. She just had her first birthday this month, we love her so much, she is the air I breathe and the reason I get up every morning and work the way I do.”



And for his wife and baby, Berry moves from sandwich shop location to sandwich shop location making sure his standard for quality and customer service is met with every customer, every day.



Lefty’s started in Livonia, then opened in Ypsilanti. The 8 Mile location opened just a few days ago, and now a shop in White Lake opens in a few weeks and a shop in Southwest Detroit is up next.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.