Lincoln Park man accused of trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl at Oakland County party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Lincoln Park man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl at a party store in Oakland County.

Police said Stevie Hutchins, 30, tried to grab the girl away from her mother at 10:12 a.m. Saturday at the Star Party Store in the 10 block of East Auburn Road.

The girl's mother told deputies she had yelled at Hutchins to step away, but he came back and tried to grab the girl again and pull her away from her mother, according to authorities.

The mother's friend pulled out a can of Mace and pointed it at Hutchins, causing him to let go of the girl and flee, police said.

He went east on East Auburn Road, and deputies found him walking along the road at Shirley Street, according to authorities.

He was arrested and taken back to the store, where the mother identified him as the man who tried to take her daughter, police said.

Hutchins was taken to the Pontiac Substation to be interviewed and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail, police said.

He was arraigned Tuesday at 50th District Court and charged with attempted kidnapping -- child enticement, which is a five-year felony.

Hutchins is being held without bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 27.

Previous report

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.